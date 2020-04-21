DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Just like every other municipality around the state -- Dauphin Island is waiting for Governor Kay Ivey to give the green light on when businesses can start to reopen. While no date is set just yet -- Mayor Jeff Collier is still urging businesses to be ready.

Mayor Collier sent a letter Tuesday to area businesses encouraging them to get a plan in place as the nation tries to mount an economic comeback from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"At some point here -- whether it's May 1st or some point thereafter -- there is going to be somewhat of an opening. So we wanted to reach out to the business community to make sure they were aware of that #1, and #2 to remind them that there are some things they can be doing between now and then to be more prepared when that time comes," said Mayor Collier.

Some of the recommendations include making floor markings to signify proper spacing at checkout or other stations, informative signage/notices at business entrances identifying required/recommended practices you deem import to your specific operation (ex. limiting the amount of customers in at any one time, wearing of face masks, coverings by staff, customers, etc.). Procure extra cleaning supplies as there will be increased requirements to clean and sanitize surfaces under the suggest Phase 1 guidelines, adequate spacing between tables in restaurants, and monitor staff closely for any flu-like symptoms.

It's hit or miss on the island when it comes to who's open and who's not.

"They are taking about trying to get everybody back to work -- I say everyone needs to go to work," said Gwyn Howard.

We ran into Howard picking up takeout with his grandsons. He believes with continued social distancing -- getting a lot of people back to work can be done.

"Do like we are doing right now -- 6 feet apart. That's what we are doing when we go into Lowe's or Home Depot or anywhere we go," said Howard.

Meanwhile, Mayor Collier supports Governor Ivey basing her decision to reopen on data and not a date.

The premium has to be on safety -- health and safety... that has to be paramount. We have to continue to do what we are being requested to do and the recommendations are to follow the guidelines. So that we can be part of the solution no part of the problem. I think whatever we do -- we need to do it in the safest way possible because the last thing we want to do is go backwards. We don't want to go back to another shutdown," said Collier.

From a budget standpoint -- Mayor Collier says they've made recommendations to the council to limit expenses, cut overtime when possible, and reduce capital expenditures. They've already made the decision to cancel the 4th of July fireworks.

At this point, Mayor Collier says they are looking at every option when it comes to the Fishing Rodeo.