DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- As Baldwin County leaders are set to ask Governor Kay Ivey to close beaches along Alabama's Gulf Coast, Dauphin Island is taking a precautionary approach.
Tuesday evening city leaders made the decision to close all parking lots near beach access areas in hopes of limiting large crowds and stopping the potential spread of Coronavirus.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says it was not an easy decision, but one they felt like had to be made in light of growing concerns.
"Obviously those are areas that are prone to bringing people together in close proximity. On one hand -- I think being outside is a good thing -- but if we are outside and we are still up tight with people that's going to be problematic," said Mayor Collier.
The move appears to be working. While there were people on the beaches Wednesday -- many were practicing social distancing and were not inconvenienced.
"I like it with there not being a whole lot of people. It doesn't really bother me. We brought stuff with us... so it's kind of nice getting away," said Mindi Lawson, visiting from Missouri.
"I think it's great they are shutting down the parking lots to keep the crowds to an absolute minimum. We are lucky enough we can walk down from where we are staying," said one family visiting from St. Louis.
Despite the Coronavirus, families along with spring-breakers are not letting the scare ruin their vacation.
"My friend and I were supposed to go to Philadelphia for spring break - and that was a definite no to go up there," said one spring-breaker from Kentucky.
All the way from the University of Kentucky -- Dauphin Island was their backup plan and say they totally understand the heightened precautions.
"I think it's better to take more of a precaution than to under prepare for everything."
With so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Alabama's sunset capital is doing what it can to get some sort of control on an everchanging situation.
"We're hoping Dauphin Island can be part of the overall solution to this matter -- and not add to the problem. And so I think we need to roll up our sleeves and work together as a people and as a region and do the best we can do to make sure this thing goes away sooner than later," said Mayor Collier.
The city is enforcing the "no parking" -- Dauphin Island Police as well as security guards asking people to not parking beyond the locked gates. City leaders will revisit the parking closure decision in two weeks and decide how to move forward -- that is of course if Gov. Ivey doesn't close the beaches before then.
