MOBILE, Alabama (MCHD) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the fourth death of a Mobile County resident.

The individual was a 64-year-old male. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized.

“Everyone should take this (illness) very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County.

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken.

MCHD and the Alabama Department of Public Health encourages the general public to follow the orders of the State Health Officer including limiting gatherings of 10 or more persons and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more among other recommendations. In addition, MCHD and ADPHencourage everyone to take precautions including the following behaviors:

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.