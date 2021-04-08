Debate is heating up nationwide over mask mandates amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With rising concerns over COVID-19 variants spreading and with more states eyeing an end to face mask requirements.

Local leaders and businesses are trying to determine the best safety practices for their counties and customers.

Alabama's mask mandate expires Friday, but cities like Birmingham and Montgomery are keeping mask mandates in place.

In Utah, masks will no longer be required in public come Saturday.

But in Salt Lake City - officials have decided to keep the mask mandate in place.

In other places throughout the state, it will be up to store owners to decide their own policies.

And, in Texas and Mississippi, the mask mandates ended last month.