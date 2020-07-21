MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A long line queued up outside the KidsStreet Urgent Care Center on Tuesday, as has been the case for several days.

Word has gotten out that the clinic has a rapid-results machine that can determine in about 15 minutes whether someone has the novel coronavirus.

But as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shifted its guidelines to move away from a “test-based” strategy, state and local health officials suggest that people should be more judicious about demanding the fast-response technology.

Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant Alabama state health officer, told FOX10 News that rapid-results tests have their limits, including a higher possibility of false-negative results.

“I caution that rapid testing has to be very, very carefully used in persons that are symptomatic or persons that have another reason to be tested because while they are specific, they are less sensitivity than the PCR test that is done in either the Bureau of Clinical Labs with us, or a commercial laboratory or a clinical laboratory.”

The CDC on Monday dramatically altered its recommendations for when people should leave quarantine. Now, the agency recommends people can stop isolating 24 hours after a fever breaks, down from 72 hours. For people who never develop symptoms, the agency says they can leave quarantine 10 days after a positive test and do not need to be tested again.

The CDC bases the change on the latest research on when people generally no longer are infectious.

One of the consequences of relying on repeated COVID-19 tests is that as infections have increased, the testing system has been strained, according to health officials. Mobile County Health Department epidemiologist Rendi Murphree said that is particularly true for rapid-results tests. She said the department has one of those machines, which is located at its headquarters on North Bayou Street in downtown Mobile.

“There’s still a challenge with that machine,” she told FOX10 News. “You can only run four tests an hour. Materials or, or the supplies to run the machine are on an allotment. We’re trying to get more machines, but so is everyone else in the U.S.”

Murphree said from time to time, the department has had trouble getting the reagents, cartridges that extract the genetic material used to determine whether the virus is present.

Landers said the state Health Department received an initial batch of 15 of the machines and later received some more. She said they have been sent mainly to smaller hospitals and that two county health departments have them. She added that some urgent care centers and doctor’s offices have them, as well.

Murphree says that with capacity limited, rapid results are most needed to help health officials quickly spot and contain outbreaks rather than giving people peace of mind.

“We’re dealing with outbreaks happening across the county,” she said. “We really need to, we have to prioritize the use of our rapid-test resources, or where it can be used most effectively to detect and contain.”

Murphree added that the department simply cannot use the machines for everyone who wants an immediate answer.

“There is a limited number of people that we can test daily using that machine, but like everyone we’re trying to build capacity,” she said.