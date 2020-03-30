Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s order last week shutting down certain “non-essential” businesses in order to fight the novel coronavirus affects tens of thousands of workers, according to the state Department of Labor.
But that is only the tip of the iceberg, according to independent economists. When the effects of the shuttered businesses along with other economic fallout take hold, it could inflict the worst damage in decades.
Keivan Deravi, a former Auburn University at Montgomery economist who now runs his own consulting firm, told FOX10 News that he anticipates unemployment – which had been at record lows – spiking to double digits in April. He said he does not want to scare people but added that the gross domestic project of the nation and state likely will fall 12 percent to 20 percent in the second quarter.
“This is a substantial shock,” he said. “The speed of the contraction in economic activity is even faster than the Great Depression.”
The Alabama Department of Labor estimated that some 132,700 workers are directly impacted by the governor’s order for non-essential businesses to close until April 17. That is about 6 percent of the state’s workforce.
Under normal circumstances, Deravi said, such a sudden spike in unemployment would deliver a body blow to the economy. In this environment, it is even worse because so many other companies are shut down or scaling back because of the virus, he said.
“The problem is for the displaced workers, it would be very hard for them to absorbed,” he said.
State Labor Department spokeswoman Tara Hutchison said the agency is working hard to set up new rules for expanded unemployment benefits passed by Congress last week.
Under those rules, laid-off workers will be able to collect up to $275 a week plus an additional $600 in funds provided by the federal government. And a broader group of workers will be eligible. That includes freelancers, people who are self-employed and workers in the so-called “gig economy.” Ordinarily, those workers can’t get unemployment; from now to July, they can.
Hutchison told FOX10 News that the state was hoping to get guidance Monday from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“We, along with all the other states, are frantically trying to implement these new laws,” she said.
But Hutchison added that it would take a few days to set up the new system.
“This is not an overnight process,” she said.
Deravi said the additional unemployment benefits – plus direct payments to people and loans and grants for small businesses – will help. But he added that it is not enough if the coronavirus-inspired shutdown lasts more than a few weeks.
“Everyone is going to be impacted. Every single individual,” he said. “People won’t be able to pay their lawyers. People won’t be able to go to the dentist.”
Experts agree the economic fallout will be severe. But they also point out that making precise predictions is difficult because there is no recent historical precedent. Ahmad Ijaz, executive director of the University of Alabama’s Center for Business & Economic Research, told FOX10 News via email that one measure to follow will be claims for unemployment benefits
“They were up to about 60,000 last week, up from around 9,000 the week before, so there was a significant uptick in the number of people unemployed” even before the governor’s most recent action, he wrote. “Next week might give us a better idea of about how many people lost jobs because of the virus.”
Deravi agreed that the current economy is extraordinarily difficult to model.
“It’s a very elusive number,” he said. “As soon as you try to pin it down, something else happens.”
Don Epley, an economics consultant who used to teach at the University of South Alabama, said thousands of business owners are considering “how much debt do that they take on and for how long?”
Many will not survive, Epley said, but he added that he could not venture an educated guess as to the number.
“The interesting thing is the structural change – what doesn’t come back?” he said, adding,
“It’s gonna change our way of thinking.”
Epley said he believes the crisis will accelerate the long-term shift to online shopping, for instance. He said it could change the way colleges operate, with more students taking classes remotely on a permanent basis.
But Epley said one lesson from the Great Depression is the need to keep money circulating through the banking system. He said Federal Reserve Board has taken steps that should keep that system functioning. And he said that if the COVID-19 outbreak recedes sooner rather than later, the economy could come roaring back.
“There will be a boom,” he said. “It will be a V-shaped recovery.”
Semoon Chang, a retired University of South Alabama economics professor now living in a retirement community near Washington, D.C., said the economic pain is worth it to fight the deadly disease.
“I think it’s good that the government is taking this action,” he said. “Once it spreads, it cannot be controlled.”
