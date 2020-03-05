The Florida Department of Health has announced there is now another presumptive positive cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida, according to WSVN-TV.
“We did, though, this morning, get another presumptive positive test for an individual — elderly with severe underlying conditions — in Santa Rosa County,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.
DeSantis said the man had been traveling internationally, "but they are not in the condition to fully answer questions, so officials are investigating."
