It’s not like the epidemic of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities took Alabama nursing home administrators by surprise.

Representatives of the state industry’s association said Tuesday that administrators throughout Alabama have been on guard since the nation’s first confirmed nursing home outbreak in Washington State.

But with nearly four in 10 Alabama nursing homes experiencing novel coronavirus cases, it is evident that the industry has struggled to prevent outbreaks.

“Everybody, we’re fighting COVID-19 every day in our nursing homes. It is insidious. It’s pervasive. And it’s relentless,” said Christy deGraffenried, the legislative director of the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

DeGraffenried offered her comments during a webcast organized by Democrats in the state House of Representatives.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, some 17 percent of all COVID-19 cases have been associated with long-term care facilities – staff, employees or visitors.

Brandon , who took over as president and CEO of the organization in January, pointed to how fast the disease has spread. On March 19, the state recorded its first nursing home cases, an employee and a resident at a facility in Jefferson County. By April 6, 30 facilities had been infected.

That number jumped to 46 on April 13 and 80 by April 27.

And as of Tuesday, 80 of the state’s 231 nursing homes had positive cases. That is about 40 percent.

In Mobile County, health officials say they are investigating a half-dozen outbreaks, Crowne Health Care of Mobile, which had about 100 cases among staff and residents and two deaths. And it’s not just nursing homes. The Mobile County Metro Jail has had 38 inmates and 30 employees test positive.

DeGraffenried said infections likely will grow as Alabama and the nation begin tentatively to reopen businesses that had been closed to slow the spread of the virus. She said Alabama might not hit its peak for another two or three weeks.

“I think it’s important to remember that as our economies try to reopen all over the country, just because we’re doing that does not mean that we’re gonna see a downward trend in nursing homes,” she said. “As a matter of fact, we’re seeing the opposite of that some places. From the beginning, our health care workers and staff combatting the virus in our homes have been ground zero, so you know, we have taken many steps to protect our residents and workers.”

Addressing a question form FOX10 news, said nursing homes following all state and federal regulations on reporting coronavirus cases. In Alabama, though, that does not extend to reporting the public. FOX10 News has pushed for transparency. Attorneys for the station and the state Health Department traded emails on Tuesday over the issue.

said nursing homes took the threat seriously, implementing temperature checks, ending visitation and taking other measures to prevent the coronavirus from reaching vulnerable residents. But he said the virus has hit nursing homes, nonetheless, mostly from employees contracting the disease in the community and then passing it to residents.

In nearly all of these cases, Famer said, the employees were not experiencing symptoms when the transmission occurred.

said Alabama simply lacked the capacity to routinely test people – nursing home employees included – who were not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

State Rep. Sam Jones (D-Mobile) suggested on the webcast even frequent testing would not provide a guarantee.

also acknowledged challenges in acquiring masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. He estimated it takes 22 sets of PPE to isolate a single resident for 24 hours.

“It is a real struggle. I answer calls all the time that people are running out of supplies.”

“Not only is this expensive, it’s also hard to come by,” he said, noting that such equipment is in short supply because of unprecedented demand.

Added deGraffenried: “It is a real struggle. I answer calls all the time that people are running out of supplies.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson last week told reporters at a press briefing that in hindsight, he wishes more had been done help long-term care facilities acquire PPE.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said at a news conference on Tuesday that great efforts have been made to conduct coronavirus tests at nursing homes.

“We are doing more testing in nursing homes than I thought we ever would,” she said. “And we are getting pushback sometimes from, you know – because we’ve taken this approach – but we feel it is the right thing to do in a nursing home or a long-term care facility that that has a COVID-positive test.”

Murphree said the Health Department has worked to get nursing homes to build the capacity for testing so that they can quickly isolate residents if they test positive. “And then to test liberally patients and staff so that they can identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus to try to mitigate the outbreak,” she added.

said nursing home operate at a razor-thin margin. As a result, he added, the industry will need public support. But he declined to put a price tag on it.

He noted that it is a burden and a financial obstacle when out outbreak sidelines workers.

“That's a large workforce shortage that was automatically created that you have to have a plan to address in order to continue the care that needs to be delivered … to the residents that are in that building that deserve that care,” he said.

Given said the entire industry is doing its best. But he added that given the age and poor health of many of the residents, more deaths are inevitable.

“You are going to see some negative outcomes. It’s unavoidable,” he said.