MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Even though the number of Alabamians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine doubled this week, there has been no unmanageable crush of people at mass vaccination sites, as there was early in the vaccination campaign.

It’s a puzzle that health officials say can be explained through a combination of increased supply, better distribution management and increased options.

But Scott Chavers, head of COVID-19 response for the Mobile County Health Department, told FOX10 News it is not an indication that health officials are running out of people who want the vaccine.

“I don’t think demand has fallen off at all,” he said.

Chavers said several weeks ago, the Health Department did not have enough vaccine to sustain a full day’s worth of vaccination. The mass vaccination site at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal often would close around noon because the vaccine would run out. That led to hundreds of people lining up hours before the first-come, first-served site even opened, Chavers said.

“Now the vaccine supplies are such that we have enough vaccines to really cover a 12-hour clinic,” he said.

The result has been people spread more evenly across the entire time period, even with more people qualifying for the shot. Chavers said the department gave out 1,400 doses on Monday – a record number for the agency. And it would have been even more if a stalled train had not blocked access for about an hour, he added.

“I tell you, we could have given 2 to 300 more vaccines easy within that hour,” he said.

Other locations have reported little to no lines. Infirmary Health Systems said that was the case at its ProHealth clinic on Wednesday.

One sign demand is still high, though, is that appointments are booked for weeks at many pharmacies and other locations. A check of the state Health Department’s online portal earlier Wednesday showed Baldwin County’s earliest appointment was June 1. And just two slots were available.

State health officials have expressed concern that it will not be long before persuading the reluctant become a bigger challenge than supplying the willing.

“We are just now beginning to run up against vaccine hesitancy a little bit,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said last week. “As we talked a about before, we haven’t really been able to measure that well because we don’t, you know, the point where we have enough to go around. It’s hard to know if people are staying away on purpose.”

Conversations with Mobile County residents offer a hint of that.

“I’m just not prepared to take the risk yet to receive the vaccine until more work and studies are done with it,” Semmes resident Kristen Hobbs said Thursday.

Hobbs said she believes fears of the novel coronavirus are overblown. She said she would be leery of the vaccine even if the approval process had not been sped up.

“Honestly, I don’t think I ever will take it,” she said.

In addition to hardened opponents, many people likely are waiting for the process to be more convenient. Harris has said his goal is for the vaccine to be widely available everywhere people get their health care – community clinics, pharmacies, doctor’s offices – even dentist’s offices.

Chavers said the vaccination effort has to expand to include more after-work hours and different geographic locations.

“We’ve got, you know, those situations where people just cannot get to the Cruise Terminal between 9 and 3,” he said. “So being able to open that up for additional vaccine availability at different hours, I think, are very important. I think the other thing is, you know, we still have geographic barriers here in Mobile where people can’t necessarily come to where hospitals or come to the downtown area.”

The Mobile County Health Department has begun to do that. Chavers said a clinic in Coden on Tuesday attracted about 200 people. That pales in comparison to what the numbers the department posts at the Cruise Terminal. But he said it was “very consistent turnout” in a small, rural community where not everyone is willing to drive to downtown Mobile.

On Thursday, Franklin Primary Health Center will begin giving out the Moderna vaccine by appointment at three Mobile County locations. The registration hotline number is 251-444-1188. People can also make appointments at franklinpirmary.org/covidvaccine.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook. … We started out with a low number (of doses) because we weren’t sure how many would want it,” said Kathy Perry, a spokeswoman for the clinic.

Mobile resident Rusty Martin said he was scheduled to get his second dose on Thursday. The process was headache-free, he said.

“It was relatively easy,” he said. “Seamless, actually.”

Susan Campbell said she has not gotten the shot, yet.

“I’m waiting for the Johnson (& Johnson) one,” she said. “And then I’m gonna get that one. So, I’ve got to find who’s giving that one out.”