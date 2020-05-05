STOCKTON, Ala (WALA) -- A Stockton café owner says just because the Baldwin County Sheriff will not enforce the state health order, the local health department will and a hefty fine is enough to keep her dining room closed.

“It’s not her business, it’s not the doctor’s business,” said Joyce Overstreet, Stagecoach Café owner. “If I want to go out and sit down and eat that’s my right.”

The restaurant on Highway 59 has not done table service in weeks.

Overstreet says she is happy to see that Sheriff Hoss Mack is supporting businesses.

“I don’t want to wait till the 15th,” she said. “Mother’s Day is my biggest day, if I talk to much about this I’ll get fired up.”

This is not just an enforcement change; Sheriff Mack says he is also asking the governor to lift restrictions. He said he is not defying the governor’s order by not enforcing it.

“We’re talking about businesses and houses of worship,” he said. “Everybody still needs to be smart in this process and use their common sense, but we believe that those entities such as businesses and houses of worship should be given the freedom to move forward.”

Back at the Stagecoach Café, Overstreet says that they have taken every precaution inside, including social distancing tables, putting up plastic barriers and wearing masks and gloves. She hopes Governor Ivey will let her start table service soon.

“Surely she is watching the media,” Overstreet said. “Surely we’re not the only county raising cane about getting open.”