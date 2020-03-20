DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- Friday morning, the Destin City Council voted to close all beaches within the city limits of Destin.
This will go into effect March 21, 2020 through April 30, 2020.
The following text is from a news release:
Due to the apparent ability of the virus to spread rapidly among humans, COVID-19 presents a clear threat to the health, safety, and welfare of our Destin residents and visitors. The City has suspended all activities at the following facilities:
- Destin Community Center
- Morgan Sports Center
- Buck Destin Senior Center
- Destin Library
Beginning Monday, March 23rd, 2020, the lobbies of City Hall, the City Hall Annex and Public Services Complex will be closed to the public. However municipal services provided at these facilities will remain available to the public via phone and online. Limited in-person meetings are available at the discretion of City staff and by appointment only. Future City Council meetings shall continue to meet at its regularly scheduled times and will continue to be livestreamed.
As information evolves regarding COVID-19 city officials will provide updates across all city social media platforms and website (www.cityofdestin.com). We encourage everyone to monitor credible sources and information can be found at www.healthyokaloosa.com. For health-related questions the public should call DOH – Okaloosa at 850-344-0566 Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. The state’s call center is 1-866-779-6121 and is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.