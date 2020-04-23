MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile County has leaped ahead of Jefferson County for Alabama’s highest number of novel coronavirus cases, despite having almost a quarter of a million fewer residents.

Area leaders are at a loss to explain why.

“I think at this point, there would just be a lot of speculation as to why that has occurred,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said at a news conference Wednesday.

The mayor went on to offer a theory. Perhaps, he suggested, it has something to do with the Port City’s proximity to hard-hit New Orleans.

“I’m not saying to blame it on New Orleans. But it’s a point that needs to be made about the infectious nature of this disease that just through a social interaction in New Orleans, or it could have been somewhere else,” he said. “But in this particular case, because we know New Orleans was a hotbed, I think that that did impact the city of Mobile maybe more so than it did other cities in the state.”

Jefferson County reported more new cases Wednesday that Mobile County. Still, Mobile County topped the state with 759 cases overall, compared with 744 for Jefferson. Both counties were well ahead of third-place Lee County, which had 331.

Mobile County also leads the state in reported deaths from COVID-19, edging Jefferson 39 to 31 in that category.

“We are higher,” acknowledged Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold. “But the numbers, fortunately, are relatively low.”

Eichold, who appeared at the same news conference as Stimpson, noted that an outbreak at one long-term care facility can greatly affect the overall numbers. Mobile County has had such an outbreak, at Crowne Health Care on Navco Road, where 44 current residents and 48 employees have tested positive. Twelve people have died.

“Where we have a rapid spread of disease among a very small population who are at high risk, we, unfortunately, end up with higher numbers within that population,” Eichold said. “And that’s a challenge.”

Ascertaining cause and effect

Isolating cause and effect is difficult when it comes to a new virus that continually surprises researchers who are studying it. Differences in travel patterns, demographics, population density and a host of other factors can explain different rates of infection from one place to the other.

But different policy choices in Mobile and Birmingham might account for part of the difference. Health departments in the two counties took similar steps. The Jefferson County Health Department on March 17 issued a host of restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus. Those measures included banning gatherings of more than 25 people, prohibiting gatherings at senior centers and barring visitors at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The order also forbade bars, restaurants and other food establishments from operating except for takeout and delivery.

Two days later, the department ordered private schools and day care centers and preschools with more than 12 children closed.

Eichold issued a similar order on March 18. At the time, Jefferson County had more cases than Mobile, a fact that was evident in Eichold’s explanation that his order was meant to “prevent what is happening in Birmingham.”

While the health officers in both counties took similar steps at roughly the same time, however, the mayors of the largest cities sketched out different approaches.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a “shelter-in-place” order on March 24 and the City Council backed it up with a curfew. The order closed a large number of “non-essential” businesses.

Stimpson, meanwhile, expressed concern that a heavy-handed approach by government could cause irrevocable economic damage.

“And so, Dr. Eichold has the authority to do what he did, but it’s not what I would have done,” the mayor said in response to the health officer’s March 18 order. “And I'll leave it at that.”

Stimpson resisted curfew

Stimpson also resisted imposing a curfew on Mobile’s residents. As late as April 2, the mayor expressed doubt that such a measure was needed. By then, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Montgomery and Montgomery County all had curfews.

Some smaller jurisdictions, like Jackson and Chickasaw, also imposed curfews.

“Makes me wonder why they did it, but we’re still monitoring what we’re doing to try to make our decision,” Stimpson said on April 2.

A day later, after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide “stay-at-home” order would take effect the following day, Stimpson reversed course. The mayor ordered a curfew that took effect the following night.

Looking back, Stimpson said, he wishes he had acted sooner.

“Hindsight being 20-20 I think that we could have done that, Byron, but I’m not sure that we would have gotten the same outcome that Birmingham did,” he said Wednesday during an interview with FOX10 News anchor Byron Day. “I’m don’t know that we’ll ever know the answer to that question. But if you want to say should you, could you, would you, probably so. Yeah.”

Although Mobile County leads the state in coronavirus cases, it is not so much of an outlier on a per capita basis. It ranks 15th with 183.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Less-populated Chambers County along the Georgia border has been much-harder hit by that measure, with 811.9 cases per 100,000 residents. So, too, have lightly populated counties in Alabama’s black belt region.

On the other hand, Mobile County is faring worse that most the of state’s most populous counties. It ranks to second to Lee County in both cases and deaths per 100,000 among the counties with at least 100,000 residents.

Neighboring Baldwin County, meanwhile, is near the bottom in both categories among the state’s largest counties.