MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Now that Alabama officials have confirmed the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus, disease detectives have gone to work trying to limit the damage.
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris announced the test result at a news conference Friday morning. Although he offered scant details about the patient other than his residency in Montgomery County, Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery later said he was a civilian employee of the base.
Rendi Murphree, director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, told FOX10 News that epidemiologists will try to retrace the victim’s steps to identify and contact people whom he may have interacted with.
“The good news about coronavirus is again, it’s respiratory droplets; it’s not airborne,” she said. ‘So, it's people who came within six feet of contact of the case or who you know might be sort of prolonged for prolonged periods may have been around.”
But events on this fast-moving day demonstrate why that is so difficult. But the end of the day, Harris announced another confirmed case, this time form Jefferson County, and three more possible cases, as well.
Murphree said when the number cases becomes too great, authorities simply will not have the resources to investigate every case thoroughly.
“That’s when we really start moving from, you know, the sort of containment part of the response, which is what … the Alabama Department of Public Health is probably doing right now in Montgomery, to community mitigation,” she said. “So when we have enough cases that it’s really not feasible to try to do intense contact investigations anymore. Then we really rely on those community mitigation strategies to try to keep transmission from occurring in the community.”
Murphree is not part of the team that is doing the work, but she has experience with such projects from her time with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she worked to contain outbreak of diseases like ebola.
“We try to identify everyone that’s come in contact with the case for a day or two before they became symptomatic through the duration of when we identified them,” she said.
Murphree said investigators would begin talking to the patient to get a list of names of people and places he had been. She said epidemiologists also would try to contact people who may have had incidental contact.
At times, Murphree said, investigators have looked at restaurant receipts and surveillance cameras. For the mostly highly contagious diseases, such as measles, officials might make public announcements and post signs to identify people, she added.
Depending on the circumstances, the list of potential exposures varies widely.
“That list can sometimes be a couple dozen. If it, you know, was an elderly person who was homebound for example, it could be, you know, 10, 20 30, 40,” she said. “Or, it could balloon into hundreds or, you know, multiple hundreds of people – potentially even, you know, 5-600 or 1,000 depending on the situation.”
Estimates of the coronavirus’s transmission rate have varied. The World Health Organization in January determined that every infected person gives the disease to 1.4 to 2.5 people. Other studies have pegged it anywhere from 1.5 to 3.5.
Murphree said it is too soon to know, but she said preliminary data from other countries suggest it might be three new cases for every one infected person.
To illustrate how quickly the disease can spread, consider that if the true transmission figure is two for every infected person, that means a single sick person passes it to two others, who then infect two additional people each. Those four newly infected individuals then infect eight more people.
The faster epidemiologists can interview and isolate the sick, the greater the chance of heading off the spread before it spirals out of control.
Experts also caution that many factors can influence the infection rate. A sick person who remains at home will have less chance to expose others than an infected person in a large, tightly packed crowd. That’s why sporting events and other large public gatherings have been shutting down.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday declared a state of emergency, and state schools Superintendent ordered all public schools closed for 2½ weeks starting after the school day Wednesday.
“As I’ve stressed time and time again, the safety and health of all Alabamians is paramount,” Ivey said.
Murphree said mitigating the spread requires individual action.
“The only thing that can get that down are public citizens following the advice of public health authorities and staying at home when you’re when you’re sick and washing your hands to try to, you know, knock down that infectiousness of the virus,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.