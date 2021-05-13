ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is loosening restrictions on social-distancing.
The Orlando theme park recently updated it's website, saying it will gradually phase out the practice.
But, it will enforce distancing in dining locations, stores and in areas where guests can temporarily remove their masks.
Groups of 10 or more are being asked to split into smaller groups.
The theme park recently announced it will phase out temperature checks starting Saturday.
