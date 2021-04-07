Find out what Disney World has in store for its 50th anniversary celebration in October

An image shows Mickey Mouse at the Walt Disney World theme park entrance on July 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

 Octavio Jones/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is letting guests ditch their masks to take pictures.

The theme park based in Orlando says starting Thursday, customers will be allowed to temporarily take off their masks, while posing for outdoor photos.

The company added that face coverings must be worn at all times except when dining or swimming.

The park reopened in July and has enforced strict mask wearing and social distancing rules.

