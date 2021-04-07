ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is letting guests ditch their masks to take pictures.
The theme park based in Orlando says starting Thursday, customers will be allowed to temporarily take off their masks, while posing for outdoor photos.
The company added that face coverings must be worn at all times except when dining or swimming.
The park reopened in July and has enforced strict mask wearing and social distancing rules.
