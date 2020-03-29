MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise more testing will only inflate that number.

Doctors say the number of infected people in our communities is much higher than what’s been confirmed so far.

“The reality is we have to identify the prevalence of the disease in our community and the only way to find that out is to test people,” said Dr. Jason Harrison with Infirmary Health Diagnostic and Medical Clinic.

Right now the goal is to test as many symptomatic people as possible to stop the virus from spreading.

“In the days and weeks to come we’re going to see our peak and it’s going to be a substantial number of folks getting infected.”

Limited drive-thru coronavirus testing is available by appointment only across Mobile including at Greater Mobile Urgent Care, Franklin Primary Health Center and Infirmary Health.

Infirmary Health’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic will do drive-thru medical evaluations by appointment only from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday March 30th at their locations on Springhill Avenue and Hillcrest Road.

Same-day appointments can be made.

“Sometimes you just can’t do over the phone like you do in person, so there will be a physician on-site.. in fact several physicians on site tomorrow as well as nurse practitioners to facilitate that evaluation.”

Dr. Jason Harrison says, if necessary, patients being evaluated on Monday will be tested for COVID-19 using some of the 2,000 rapid test kits provided by the city.

“Basically if you’re symptomatic we will use that first, just as we’ve been doing the influenza evaluation and the streptococcal evaluation where appropriate.”

Dr. Harrison says the new test kits are a big relief.

“Don’t require that we do the nasal swab and bog down the larger labs like LabCorp and Quest that are being used. They’re priority now is hospitalized patients.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he is working with University Hospital leaders to have the drive through test site at Ladd-Peebles Stadium up and running by Wednesday.

Dr. Harrison says if you feel well and can isolate yourself you should stay at home even if you think it’s COVID-19, but if you’re symptomatic and getting worse he says you should make an appointment to see them in person.

Contact information for coronavirus testing in Mobile:

Infirmary Health:

251-341-2819

Hours closed at 7:00 pm on March 29th

Click here for update

Infirmary Health Diagnostic and Medical Clinic:

251-435-1106

Hours Monday March 30th 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greater Mobile Urgent Care:

251-633-0123 and hit (*)

Hours Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franklin Primary Health:

251-444-1122