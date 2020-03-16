MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the annual Downtown Cajun Cook Off has been postponed.
Organizers put the following message out Monday:
We are saddened to announce that The Downtown Cajun Cook Off, benefitting the Child Advocacy Center, scheduled for Saturday March 28 in Cathedral Square has been postponed. If you have purchased tickets and desire a refund you may call 251-432-1101 for a refund. Ultimately the health and safety of our participants and volunteers is our main concern. Continue to follow us on Face Book. Please Be safe.
