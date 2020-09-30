MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Restaurant and bar owners said Wednesday they are looking forward to getting back to normal – or at least as normal as things get in the novel coronavirus era.

The Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board decided Tuesday to rescind a two-month-old mandate that bars stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

“We rely heavily on, you know, late-night busines,” said Matthew Golden, who owns the LoDa Bier Garten. “Obviously, being a restaurant business, we weren’t as heavily impacted as some of our friends down the street that rely heavily on being open ’til 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning.”

Golden said an industry that already was struggling has found business even harder the past month and a half.

“We are extremely excited,” he said. “You know, the restaurant industry is obviously the toughest-hit industry, or one of them, in the hospitality industry. So having more restrictions being put on us, when we operate with such small margins as it is, this is … a step in the right direction for us financially.”

The ABC Board imposed the time restriction in late July, when COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations were surging. But the board voted Tuesday to rescind that restriction. By several metrics, the pandemic has waned in Alabama.

Heroes Sports Bar, a longtime downtown fixture that closes earlier than many Dauphin Street establishments and makes much of its money from food, was not as impacted by the ABC early-closing order. But owner Dave Rasp said restoring regular closing times will benefit the entire entertainment district.

“Thursday, Friday, Saturday – those would be the biggest impact on the area in general,” he said. “You know, again for us, we’re not that late a place. It’s nice. I think it’s nice of us. It represents one step closer to normalcy.”

Rasp said establishments that are strictly bars will welcome the change even more.

“It’s a big deal because a much greater portion of their revenue would come after 11 p.m. vs. prior to 11 p.m.,” he said. “So, for them, it’s a huge deal. I’m very happing and glad for that.”