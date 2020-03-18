Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has approved an emergency rule that allows certain licensees to sell alcoholic beverages for curbside pick-up.
According to authorities, the rule does set limitations in the amount and type that may be included for curbside pickup.
Mobile Downtown Alliance posted the following message to their social media accounts following the decision.
"The ABC voted to allow the curbside sale of sealed containers of alcohol, wine & beer. This does not allow curbside sale of mixed drinks. However, if you are in one of Downtown's Entertainment Districts, you may purchase a drink from a licensee & walk about the district with it."
