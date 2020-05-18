MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Local restaurants experienced their first full weekend under the new 50% capacity rule. Even though it's nowhere near where they were before COVID-19 -- they say it's a good start as the Port City tries to ease back into business.

Mo' Bay Beignet Co. reopened on Friday and already has repeat customers.

"It's so good. We came here on Friday and I came back today just because it was really good. They have a new dipping sauce -- it is really good. Raspberry plus butter cream -- you have to double dip," said Jayson Walker.

He and friends are enjoying the little things.

"I think we will ease back into some type of normalcy -- but it's still all uncertain -- so right now we just have to take what we can," said Walker.

Urban Emporium has been open since May 1st.

"It's been slow but steady on most days with customers coming in and out so that's been great But we have definitely seen a change in the amount of traffic and people who are in downtown," said Kati Lovvorn, Urban Emporium Store Director.

They encourage people to shop local if they can and are grateful by the support from Mobile's small business community.

"When were closed and still doing curbside and things like that... it was just so overwhelming to see the support from other small businesses. They would reach out, they would buy gift cards, they would promote what we were doing on social media -- and we would do the same for them and it was just really hopeful to see how everyone was interacting with one another and knowing we will get through this together," said Lovvorn.

While reopening during a pandemic hasn't been easy -- businesses say every day gets a little better.

Chuck's Fish Mobile continues to serve up to go and curbside pickup.

"Here and pretty much everywhere else it has become a staple... we actually created a new position based around to-go's because social distancing is going to be a thing for a long time... and people still enjoy our food, which is awesome," said Nicholas Williams, Chuck's Fish Asst. Manager.

With social distancing in place, Chuck's Fish reopened their dining room on Wednesday -- giving patrons and employees an optimistic outlook for the future.

"It felt good to be open and we were very packed immediately -- It made it feel like normal wasn't so very far away. It was very heartwarming," said Williams.