Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as other administration officials will testify on coronavirus and efforts to re-open the country. Expected to begin at 9 a.m.
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci as w…
Dr. Anthony Fauci is among the health experts testifying to a Senate panel.
Three Democratic senators are pitching a big idea: pay most American families thousands of d…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
While it's a small step in the reopening process -- it's huge for many people who believe we…
President Donald Trump indicated Monday that that he wants every nursing home in America tes…
On Monday restaurants in Mobile had to dust off the tables for the first time in nearly two …
With Monday being the first day of Governor Kay Ivey's revised "Safer at Home" order, a lot …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Despite a green light from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, many barbershops rem…
With just a couple months until Alabama's runoff election, Mobile County officials are takin…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.