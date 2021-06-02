Target is re-opening its dressing rooms customers.
The move is part of Target's return to more pre-pandemic shopping routines.
The company also says it'll still have some staff dedicated to fitting rooms and they'll be cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day.
Other stores also re-opening dressing rooms include Kohl's, Gap and Nordstrom.
