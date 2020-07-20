ROBERTSDALE, Ala. --In a joint effort, the city of Robertsdale, the Baldwin County Commission and the Baldwin County Health Department are now offering drive-in COVID-19 testing clinics at the PZK Hall, 17933 Highway 104, Robertsdale, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Days of operation were extended to help ensure availability to the public.

Please call the Baldwin County Health Department at (251) 947-1910 for an appointment and to preregister. Calling ahead will help allow for a shorter waiting time.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following; fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

These are the requirements for testing:

•Persons with symptoms

•Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

•Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

Appointments are not required, but persons tested must meet ADPH testing criteria.

ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

•Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

•Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

•Avoid people who are sick

•Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

•Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

•Cover coughs and sneezes

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

•Monitor your health