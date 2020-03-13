Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Center Opens In Denver

DENVER, CO - MARCH 12: A healthcare worker from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment puts on gloves as she talks to people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

 Michael Ciaglo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During a press conference Friday at the White House, President Donald Trump spoke alongside chief executives of Walgreens, Target, Walmart, CVS and others.

Trump said that drive-through testing centers will be set up in the parking lots of those companies’ locations across the country next week.

 “This expanded testing is welcome,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Just remember that 96 percent of people who are infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus are expected to recover. Just take steps to protect yourselves like keeping your hands clean, making sure high-contact areas are sanitized and avoid close contact with people who are sick.”

Call 888-264-2256 starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday for information regarding COVID-19 testing sites.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.