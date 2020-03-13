MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During a press conference Friday at the White House, President Donald Trump spoke alongside chief executives of Walgreens, Target, Walmart, CVS and others.
Trump said that drive-through testing centers will be set up in the parking lots of those companies’ locations across the country next week.
“This expanded testing is welcome,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Just remember that 96 percent of people who are infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus are expected to recover. Just take steps to protect yourselves like keeping your hands clean, making sure high-contact areas are sanitized and avoid close contact with people who are sick.”
Call 888-264-2256 starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday for information regarding COVID-19 testing sites.
