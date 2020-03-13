DENVER, CO - MARCH 12: A healthcare worker from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment puts on gloves as she talks to people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)