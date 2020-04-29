SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at the Walmart in Saraland.

Appointments are required for anyone with symptoms who want to be tested. The site will be open in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Those wishing to be tested can sign up for an appointment at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

At the testing site, patients will self administer a swab sample into their noses and place the sample in a container for testing. Quest Diagnostics will process the test and call the patients with the results.

Anyone with questions about tests and appointments can call Quest at 866-448-7719.