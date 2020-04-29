3D printer companies step in to fill hospitals' desperate need for face shields

A nurse prepares to swab a person's nose while testing for coronavirus at the University of Washington Medical center on March 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. UW Medical staff feeling COVID-19 type symptoms were asked to pass through a drive-through screening center on campus for testing.

 John Moore/Getty Images

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at the Walmart in Saraland.

Appointments are required for anyone with symptoms who want to be tested. The site will be open in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. 

Those wishing to be tested can sign up for an appointment at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com

At the testing site, patients will self administer a swab sample into their noses and place the sample in a container for testing. Quest Diagnostics will process the test and call the patients with the results. 

Anyone with questions about tests and appointments can call Quest at 866-448-7719.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.