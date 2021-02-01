Owa Vaccination Route

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics will be held at OWA on February 2 and February 4.

Clinic hours will be from 9am to 3 pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

Officials released a map showing how they want drivers to make their way to the location where the vaccines will be administered.

Download PDF Driving directions for Baldwin County COVID vaccination clinic at OWA

