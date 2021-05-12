Early findings indicate some vaccines are effective against a new COVID-19 strain.

Researchers at Emory University say current tests and data show promising results in the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against a COVID-19 strain spreading throughout India.

The group gathered blood samples from 10 Pfizer vaccinated subjects and 15 Moderna vaccinated subjects and exposed them to this particular variant.

According to the results, all samples from the vaccinated individuals successfully blocked the virus.

One author with this study says the results show not only the efficacy of the vaccines but the importance in vaccinating as many people as possible worldwide.