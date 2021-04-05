MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – On the first day all Alabamians 16 and older were allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine, some young people were wasting no time on Monday.

Adrian Brantley, 17, got his first dose of the vaccine at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal, where the Mobile County Health Department runs its mass vaccination clinics.

The Davidson High School senior told FOX10 News he was eager to get fully vaccinated so he can go to work safely and be more comfortable next year at the University of South Alabama.

“I think I'll feel a lot safer in public places,” he said. “I just wanted to get it in general ’cause I do work, so I wanted it for work purposes and to be able to go back to public school full time when I do go to college, and you know, a lot of summer activities like parties, birthday parties, stuff like that, I wanted to attend.”

(Full disclosure: Brantley is the son of a FOX10 News employee).

The Mobile County Health Department added the event at the last minute after Alabama Gov. Key Ivey announced Friday that she would throw eligibility wide open.

The Alabama Department of Public Health does not yet have data on teenagers. The Mobile County Health Department’s top epidemiologist said about 350 people total had shown up Monday with a couple of hours left.

“And, yes, there is a very conspicuous, or very easy-to-see increase in the number of younger people who came to get vaccinated today,” said Rendi Murphree, director of the department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Service. “So, we’re excited about that.”

Public health officials say getting young people vaccinated is crucial to the goal of achieving “herd immunity.” Murphree said health authorities have their sights set on people ages 18 to 45.

“Those are the folks who are driving COVID transmission,” she said. “They also are the last to be eligible for vaccine. So we are thrilled that vaccine eligibility has opened up to include people of all ages 16 and over.”

People 18 and older can get any of the three vaccines currently approved by the federal government. But people younger than 18 have no choice but the Pfizer vaccine. That’s what Brantley got; the Mobile County Health Department recently added it to its repertoire after receiving an ultra-cold freezer it ordered months ago.

Just before going in for the shot, Brantley said he was not a bit nervous.

“No, not really; not at all actually,” he said. “I’m very excited. “I’m very thankful to be getting a vaccine. I’m really glad that I have this opportunity and the choice to get it today.”

Miguel Gapud, a senior at the Alabama School of Math and Science, got his first dose a few days ago – even before eligibility expanded to his age group. The 17-year-old Mobile resident was able to qualify under the category for congregate house since he attends a boarding school.

He said it was less painful than a flu shot.

“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders, honestly,” he said.

Gapud said he is not worried about potential side effects from his upcoming second dose.

“You know, I just really don’t want COVID,” he said. “And whatever side effects from the vaccine, I doubt would be as bad.”

Gapud said most of his friends have gotten the vaccine or plan to do so soon. Brantley said interest is strong among his classmates, as well.

“From what I’ve heard, most of my friends are looking into getting it,” he said. “Some aren’t, but it’s more like two people, and the rest are pretty adamant on wanting to get it.”

Murphree said that for health purposes, you’re considered an adult at age 14. So, teenagers don’t need a parental permission slip to get the vaccine.

Upcoming Mobile County Health Department clinics include: