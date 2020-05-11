FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Businesses on the Eastern Shore are also starting to reopen. Aside from beer to go - Fairhope Brewing Company has been closed for the better part of two months. Monday they welcomed back their first patrons under Governor Kay Ivey's new guidelines.

"Our biggest thing is we open as safely and responsibly as we possibly can," said Brian Kane, co-owner Fairhope Brewing Company.

Allowing up to 50 people inside the taproom under the new 50% capacity rule and social distancing tables, as well as limited seating at the bar -- they're encouraging everyone to be patient.

"We're still figuring this out too. And again - we're going to air on the side of caution... that has been our thing all along. We don't want to open with any kind of reckless behavior we want to be very close to the vest on this," said Kane.

Patrons say a cold beer never tasted so good.

"It's amazing," said Shelly Hateley.

Shelly and Jody Hateley are doing their part to support local businesses.

"I hope most of them can stick around - we noticed a lot of the restaurants on the way over here -- that even though they are open for the first time today -- the parking lots are empty, which is kind of sad," said Jody.

As the dinner rush approaches -- Tamara's Downtown is once again buzzing with activity.

"I'm ecstatic to see people excited. They're excited -- and we're excited," said Tamara, owner.

With takeout orders also still coming in -- she says going from one extreme to the other has not been easy.

"Stressful, exciting... It's tough. This was a tough ordeal," said Tamara.

Loyal customers are glad to be back.

"We were just going crazy want to get out and have a good dinner and be served and get back to somewhat normalcy and Tamara's is the place to be," said Harry Dodich.

"It's better than being cooped up at home. For me patience is not a virtue," said Barbara Smith.

And while the wait for restaurant dining is over -- Smith is packing more patience when it comes to a vaccine.

"And I have great faith that we will have with a lot of prayer a vaccine by the fall," said Smith.