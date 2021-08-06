DAPHNE, Ala. --Eastern Shore Toyota is incentivizing Baldwin County and Mobile County residents to get their COVID vaccinations by holding weekly drawings where ten people each week will be rewarded with $1,000.

Baldwin County and Mobile County residents who get their vaccinations on or after July 29, 2021 are eligible for the drawings and they can visit Eastern Shore Toyota starting Monday, August 2, to show proof that they have received their shot.

Starting on Monday, August 9, the dealership will draw ten names each week for ten weeks, and each person selected will receive $1,000 – for a weekly total of $10,000 and a grand total of $100,000.

Baldwin County and Mobile County residents can get their vaccinations at the provider of their choice, and no purchase from the dealership is necessary. They can enter the drawing only once (regardless if they get two shots) and they must show the vaccination card with shots recorded on or after July 29, 2021, as well as a valid ID that confirms they are the owner of the vaccination card. Names not selected will carry over from week to week, so the sooner residents get their vaccinations and turn in their proof, the better their chances of winning $1,000.

To provide easier access for residents, Eastern Shore Toyota has partnered with the Thomas Hospital to begin offering the Pfizer vaccine onsite weekly beginning the second week in August.

Unvaccinated residents can get their shots at Eastern Shore Toyota. For more information regarding the vaccination schedule, residents can visit the website.

Eastern Shore Toyota is located at 29732 Frederick Boulevard, Daphne. For information, call 251-250-0161 or visit EasternShoreToyota.com.