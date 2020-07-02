DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – An urgent care clinic in Baldwin County this week urged people not to come to the facility for coronavirus testing unless they are sick.

Eastern Shore Urgent Care officials say people found out the facility had acquired rapid-results novel coronavirus tests and started coming this week in droves. Staffers told FOX10 News that they need those tests for people who have symptoms of the disease.

According to the clinic, the traffic has been driven by companies that are sending healthy employees for tests after a co-worker comes down with COVID-19.

Testing criteria differ from place to place. At sites run by the Mobile County Health Department, for instance, anyone can get a test for any reason.

But the department’s top epidemiologist, Rendi Murphree, said Thursday that businesses should not send all employees for tests the minute a worker tests positive. The reason has to do with more than just overwhelming testing and lab capacity. It’s more important, she said, for employees to avoid contact with others.

“A single negative test does not get you a get-out-of-jail-free card from 14 days of quarantine because a single negative result really has no value in determining that you don’t have COVID infection,” she said. “What happens is people are starting to get tested too soon after exposure. If I was exposed yesterday and run out and get a PCR test today that’s negative, it’s likely a false negative.”

Businesses in Mobile County can consult with the Health Department on the best course of action if an employee tests positive. Businesses looking for advice on that can email covid19@mchd.org.

“We will help you talk through some of those very complex decisions about, ‘Should I send everybody home? When should everybody get tested? How much of my facility should I close down? When can I reopen it?’” she said. “All of those things are super complex.”

Murphree said the guidelines on when to test employees and which ones to test vary depending on the circumstances.

“It’s tricky what the exact recommendations are because they change a lot, and it differs,” she said. “It matters if you are an essential worker or non-essential worker. It matters if you’re a health care worker or not. It matters if you are a health care worker wearing a mask or not, so there are a lot of subtleties, in general.”

Two features of the coronavirus make it crucial for people to self-isolate if they learn of a possible exposure, Murphree said. On the one hand, she said, it has an unusually long incubation period that make it hard to detect with a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test. At the same time, she added, people can be contagious even before they develop symptoms.

“If I got infected yesterday, I probably will not have enough virus in my body to be detected by PCR for at least five six and seven days,” she said

Mobile County residents who want a coronavirus test can call the Health Department at 251-690-8889 for an appointment.