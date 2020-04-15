One state lawmaker hoping coronavirus business restrictions will be relaxed by the first of next month.

Baldwin County State Senator Chris Elliott is a member of the Lt. Governor's task force looking at what provisions and restrictions can be removed safely to allow small businesses to get back to work.

Elliott said he's especially concerned about those businesses that are deemed non-essential.

Many businesses, like retail stores, are closed, and some restaurants are open only for take out or delivery.

Elliott said the health orders we're under now came from projections on the number of hospital beds needed and the infection rate.

He said, "The orders that were issued originally were based on those projections, which now we see are frankly off. Accordingly, I think we need to revise those state health orders and get folks back to work as quickly as possible, some possibly before May 1st, but I would like to see restrictions eased by May 1st at the latest."

Elliott said a specific goal locally is to get the beaches back open safely because that's such a large part of the economy.

He said the task force plans to have its report into the governor and state health officer by the end of the week.