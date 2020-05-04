As some businesses open in Mobile, the city's tourism officials are moving into another phase in re-opening the city.

And they have also started a social media campaign where people here in Mobile can win prizes.

According to Visit Mobile, officials are moving from the "stabilization" phase to the "recovery" phase.

That's the phase where businesses re-open, as we have seen on Friday.

Visit Mobile officials say, as the community gets settled, then they'll welcome visitors back into Mobile, but they're not going to do that until everyone feels safe.

No date has been announced for that, but tourism leaders do say there is some encouraging news.

Emily Gonzalez with Visit Mobile says, "Right now, we're not seeing anything for visitors looking to come in in the very near future. But we are seeing are really, really great numbers for our meetings and conventions. They are actually looking at possibly having a banner year despite this."

And in commemoration of this being "National Travel and Tourism Week," Visit Mobile officials have started two campaigns on social media.

The prizes include $100 gift cards to local businesses and a grand prize.

For more information, you can visit this website:

https://www.mobile.org/nttw/?fbclid=IwAR3niJWCajnmwT64ddgra37-dPETufIyep-136PpVC4dviSzEenkhYqTP_8