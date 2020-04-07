MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The City of Mobile’s curfew will now cost some cash if people break it.
The City Council now allowing Mobile Police officers to ticket you and possibly arrest you if you break the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
It will cost $100 for the first offense and $200 if you do it again.
“You will see periodic checks by police to stop motorists to find out if they are complying with the curfew and if it is one of those that is exempted from the curfew or do we have a bunch of teenagers just joy riding,” said Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber.
This curfew is being taken seriously by MPD. Officers were just given permission on Tuesday to begin enforcement beyond just warnings.
“It gives us an opportunity to enforce those things that have been put in place by the Mayor and the Governor to make sure we make our community safe,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
If you are pulled over it will be like a normal traffic stop. At that point, police will confirm if you are exempt from the curfew.
“If you’re in a really dark area that you’re uncomfortable with turn your hazards on and proceed to a lit area and we’ll confirm the stop at that point,” Barber said.
Police say despite the lack of enforcement since the curfew went into effect people have followed it.
“Very few people are resisting a lot of what we are asking them to do, but in those cases where they do resist we do intend to motivate them,” Barber said.
There are some exceptions to the curfew, they are listed below.
