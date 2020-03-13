The Episcopal Diocese of Alabama announced Friday it has suspended face-to-face services of public worship in confined spaces for the next three weeks.
The move was made because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Rt. Rev. Kee Sloan, bishop of Alabama, made the announcement online.
Sloan wrote the following:
I have met with diocesan staff and our bishop-elect, the Rev. Dr. Glenda Curry. This morning I held a telephone conference with diocesan staff, several rectors of our largest churches, and the executive director of Camp McDowell. We discussed the information available from fact-based reliable sources, and the need to continue our life together as this part of God’s church while doing our part to protect our communities from the spread of coronavirus.
Based on these conversations, I am directing each of the parishes and worshipping communities of the Diocese of Alabama to suspend face-to-face services of public worship in confined spaces for the next three weeks. This includes Sunday morning worship for March 15th, 22nd, and 29th, and all midweek services and group meetings. We don’t typically do baptisms or weddings during Lent, and I am directing you to postpone funerals beyond that time period if at all possible. I am encouraging the clergy of the diocese to create ways for the people of God to continue to gather in worship, making use of technologies available, or inviting the congregation to come together outside our buildings for Morning or Evening Prayer.
I will reschedule my visitations for the upcoming three Sundays; Carpenter House will utilize web conferencing and other forms of communications to limit the number and size of in-person gatherings that are necessary. Carpenter House staff will continue normal working operations, though this will be assessed regularly.
The full text is online here.
