Escambia County and city officials say they will began following the orders of Governor Ron DeSantis and close bars and nightclubs.
They say they will also limit the number of beachgoers to 10 or less.
Bars and nightclubs in Escambia County and the City of Pensacola must close for 30 days starting at 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 17 and restaurants are also encouraged to take the following steps to allow for social distancing and limit potential spread of COVID-19:
• Limit capacity to 50 percent.
• Maintain at least 6 feet distance between tables.
• Offer pickup and delivery options.
• Monitor employees for symptoms and encourage them to stay home if they are not feeling well.
Pensacola Beach
Escambia County is also following the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit groups on the beach to 10 people or fewer, with social distance between groups. Signs will be posted at Pensacola Beach, and the county will be monitoring.
