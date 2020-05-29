On June 1, Mobile County will open the Phase I of Escatawpa Hollow Park and Campground, according to a Mobile County news release.

The park, at 1551 Moffett Road in Wilmer, will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for limited daytime use, seven days a week.

This opening "will allow public access to the beach and picnic areas, which include renovated restrooms, pavilions, picnic tables and grills," Mobile County's news release says. "The park was previously closed to develop and implement a Master Plan for renovation and expansion. Construction work is slated to begin this summer on Phase II park improvements."

Chickasabogue Park and River Delta Marina and Campground will also open on June 1, operating seven days days a week. Camping at Chickasabogue and River Delta Marina will be limited to 50% capacity, and reservations are required in order to allow adequate spacing.

Open areas will include the pavilions, picnic tables, boat launches, fishing piers, hiking and biking trails, and disc golf fields.

The county states that currently the parks are not renting canoes or kayaks. However, park patrons may bring personal canoes or kayaks to launch. Playground areas and exercise equipment, along with the swimming pool at River Delta Marina, will remain closed until further notice.

In addition, West Mobile County Park will open Tuesday, June 2, for team sports practices only, according to the county. There will be no organized games until June 15, in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended Safer at Home Order, the county states in its announcement.