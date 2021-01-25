MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has eased somewhat in Mobile County, but health officials on Monday pointed to a troubling trend affecting younger and healthier patients.

Data released Monday who that Mobile County residents older than 65 and older are 18 times more likely than those younger than 65 to die after contracting COVID-19. Still, the county’s 574 novel coronavirus deaths include 31 people between the ages of 25 and 49. A pair of people younger than 24 now have died.

Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist who is heading up the Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 response, said at a briefing Monday that the numbers are a reminder that no one is immune to bad outcomes from the disease.

“Now are observing deaths in every age category,” he said. “So while 65 years of age and older are still disproportionately affected with respect to mortality, death attributable to COVID is starting to move into the early age groups.”

Chavers also said more people are dying without any apparent underlying health conditions. Underlying conditions now make up about 80 percent of deaths. That’s down from more than 90 percent a couple months ago.

Chavers said the racial disparity has narrowed. For the first time, he said, white Mobile County residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 has eclipsed black residents. But African-Americans remain more likely to be hospitalized on a per capita basis.

By multiple measures, the COVID-19 situation in Mobile County has improved in recent weeks. Hospitalizations, average daily cases and the percentage of COVID-19 cases coming back positive all have declined.

Chavers attributed the improvement to finally getting past the surge sparked by family gathering over the holidays.

“The decline in our cases is very encouraging,” he said. “But we are still up to five times higher than we were if we look at the period prior to the end-of-the-year holidays.”