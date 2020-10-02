MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Since March, among the busiest people in Alabama have been “disease intervention specialists.”

Those are the contact tracers who track down all of the people who have come into contact with someone who contracts COVID-19. Before the pandemic, this unit of the Mobile County Health Department had five employees. Today, it has more than 30.

Even with that hiring surge, it has been a losing battle at times to stay ahead of an outbreak whose cases number in the thousands.

“Basically, it's just multi-tasking,” said Karen Bowling, a veteran contact tracer at the department. “On top of COVID, we had to do our regular work too, as well. So, it was a lot of multi-tasking and a lot of teamwork from my co-workers.”

Normally, Bowling and her colleagues isolate outbreaks of diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis. She said those other diseases have not disappeared, either.

Bowling spoke to FOX10 News during a ceremony at the Health Department’s downtown headquarters to honor the work those contact tracers have performed. Those employees held up signs with numbers indicating how many cases they personally have investigated.

Bowling and three of her co-workers have a combined 40 years of experience. But she said nothing compares with the novel coronavirus pandemic. she said people often have not gotten over the shock of their infection when she and her colleagues call.

“Really kind of devastating because usually, we are the second call,” she told FOX10 News. “But sometimes we are the first call that they receive when it comes to COVID, Mainly just making sure that they do receive the care that they’re supposed to receive, make sure that they are staying quarantined and isolated, and then also checking on other family members that may have symptoms, too, as well.”

All told, top department epidemiologist Rendi Murphree said the tracers have worked roughly 14,000 cases. It has required overtime work and, in some cases, seven-day workweeks.

Murphree said the department has augmented its staff with a slew of new hires paid for with a grant from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed on March. The department received $11.5 million, which will keep the additional employees on staff for 2½ years.

One of those new hires is Caroline Craft, who started in July. She said she “grew up in the health clinics” because her mother has worked for the department.

“I really like it. I’m helping. I really am helping, and I’ve always wanted, ever since I was little, to help people,” she said. “So, I really am getting to do that and getting to hear the voices in Mobile and all these great people helping us and it's, it really is an honor to help with the pandemic. … It’s honestly my favorite job I’ve ever had.”