MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Even with limited testing happening in Mobile County there are some places where testing is taking place.
One of those is in Bayou La Batre at Mostellar Medical Center where they have tested dozens of people for coronavirus in just the last two days.
The medical center set up a tent outside so they do not contaminate the inside. As of now, the testing is set to take place at Mostellar for the next few weeks.
“The next two weeks are going to be the critical time,” said James Holland, CEO of Mostellar Medical Center. “If we can just hang on for two weeks and suppress this stuff before it spreads then we’ll be better off.”
The goal of using the triage tent is to limit the medical center’s exposure to the virus.
Nurses are covered in protective gear and masks as they work with patients.
“Nobody goes into the building without being interviewed and screened and if it’s warranted we’ll send it to the lab,” Holland said.
According to the Mobile County Health Department, about 20 testing centers are expected to come online this week throughout the state, it is unclear where the closest one will be to this area.
As of Tuesday, no one has tested positive for the virus in Mobile County, but that does not mean the disease is not here already.
“I think to think that we don’t is probably very naïve at this point,” said Dr. Rendi Muphree, with the Mobile County Department of Health. “Since on all of our borders and now across our state we’re seeing cases popped up.”
So far, Mostellar Medical Center has tested more than 60 people with some of the results expected back on Wednesday or Thursday.
“I think they’re taking it very seriously,” Holland said. “We’ve been very impressed with that. You know if this gets into the community then you got a real problem. It’s ten times deadly then the flu and it’s very contagious.”
Mostellar staff say they want people to go to their primary care physician for testing, but if that is not an option they will screen you for the virus.
