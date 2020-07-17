MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – For the first time since COVID-19 popped up in Alabama every county in the state reported at least one virus case on Friday, according to BamaTracker.com.
This weeks marks four months since the first person in Alabama tested positive for COVID-19.
The news comes just hours after the Mobile County Health Department said Thursday was another record day for COVID-19 in Mobile County.
There were 202 cases on Thursday, one more than the 201 cases reported for July 9, according to the Mobile County Health Department.
There have been 5,767 COVID-19 cases in Mobile County since health officials began tracking. Of those, 2,666 are presumed recovered, the health department reports.
