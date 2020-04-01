A model unveiled Tuesday by the White House sent shockwaves through the public.

Even a best-case scenario suggests as many as 240,000 Americans might die from the novel coronavirus.

Just weeks ago, however, America’s top epidemiologists badly undershot how quickly COVID-19 would spread.

A survey conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst of 18 epidemiologists in mid-March sought input on how many cases the United State would have by this past Sunday. The scientists gave a low-end prediction, a high-end prediction and the count they considered most likely.

They missed badly.

At the time they took the survey, America had reported about 3,600 cases.

The most likely prediction was 10,000 to 20,000 cases. That was the range cited by 45 percent of respondents. Some 80 percent foresaw positive cases falling in a range of 10,500 and 81,500.

By Sunday, the actual total stood at 143,491.

That fell outside even the high-end estimate of all but three of the 18 epidemiologists.

The misfire highlights the level of uncertainty about COVID-19 even among the experts and the challenges confronting policymakers leery of destroying the economy but afraid of the carnage the pandemic can cause if left unchecked.

In the most recent UMASS Amherst survey, 20 epidemiologists came closer to the mark. Taken March 23 and March 24, the consensus was a 35 percent chance that U.S. infections would fall between 100,000 and 150,000 by Sunday. That turned out to be correct.

Even with the nearer horizon of a week, however, the experts’ responses still reflected uncertainty. The consensus was nearly as certain – 34 percent chance – that positives cases would be between 50,000 and 100,000.

“Experts believe that hospitalizations over the next 6 months are most likely to peak sometime from April to June and that there will be more than 200K deaths due to COVID-19 by the end of 2020,” the report’s executive summary states.

The most common prediction for the month where COVID-19 hospitalizations will peak nationally was May, at 28 percent, and April, at 26 percent.

In terms of deaths by the end of the year, the average prediction was 245,500. That is significantly lower than this week’s White House projections.