MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has warned that vaccine hesitancy will be the next front in the war against COVID-19.

A sampling of interviews with Mobile residents offers confirmation.

“I believe I’m already healed,” said Jerome Chaney, offering a religious justification for eschewing the vaccine. “From his strength, we are healed. That’s what the Bible says. So, I just turn it over to the Lord. I just put it in his hands.”

Mobile resident Jonathan McManus said he doesn’t expect to get the shot anytime soon. He cited the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study in which investigators failed to treat or inform infected African-Americans enrolled in the study.

“We don’t know exactly what’s in the vaccine,” said McManus, who is black. “I don’t feel like the government has given us a reason to trust it as much, especially because of the past events. So I would like to see the outcomes of the vaccine before I get it myself.”

Reaching the reluctant may be prove to be the biggest hurdle to “herd immunity.” Harris said on Friday that polling sponsored by the Alabama Department of Public Health suggests as many as a third of residents are hesitant. Some of those folks, he said, have legitimate questions that simply have not yet been answered.

But he acknowledged others will be harder to persuade.

“Clearly that comes in, you know, many different flavors,” he said. “And you have people who just hardcore anti-vaxxers that you’re never gonna reach. You have people that are mistrustful of the government and who don’t, you know, believe that maybe this is a real thing or don’t believe the reasons we’re having a vaccination program.”

For the first time this week, the state Health Department started breaking down vaccination numbers by county. Harris said that may be a useful tool in the coming weeks for determining where pockets of resistance are heaviest. But for now, he said, demand exceeds supply in every county.

Indeed, several Mobilians interviewed Friday said they already had been vaccinated or plan to.

“It’s the only responsible thing to do,” said Kenneth Richardson. “If we don’t take initiative in order to help, not only ourselves and families, and other people, who will?”

Richardson said he had no qualms about getting the jabs.

“Once I looked at all the data, I was confident that there was nothing to be worried about,” he said.

Denbie Taylor said her husband has been vaccinated and that she plans to get her doses when she is eligible.

“Yes, I do intend to get it. My husband has been asking me about it,” she said. “But yeah, yes, I definitely want to get it. … I think everyone should get it. I mean, you know, I have full trust in it.”

Gary Field said he got his second shot on Thursday.

“I’ve been through cancer, so I just feel like I needed to have it,” he said. “I have no concerns with it at all. I haven’t had any side effects so far. So, I jus believe everyone should get it.”