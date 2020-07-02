PRICHARD, Ala. --According to Councilman Lorenzo A. Martin, an ordinance to require wearing face coverings in the City of Prichard, was passed by the Public Safery Committee earlier this afternoon.

Changes the City Council recommended:

Masks to be required for people over the age of 10.

The first violation would get a warning and free mask.

A second violation is up to the city administration.

Now it goes on to a final vote during a council meeting on July 7th.