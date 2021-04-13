Facebook is rolling out notifications to alert all users about vaccine eligibility in their state.
The company said the alerts will be found at the top of news feeds now that vaccination appointments are open to more age groups.
Facebook has been showing vaccine notification to users 65 and older since February.
West Virginia's health department says it received increases in vaccine registrations following Facebook's decision to run state-based notifications there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.