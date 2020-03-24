FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- After closing the Pier and North Beach -- Fairhope City officials are going a step further to ensure the public is safe and lower the curve of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Fairhope Police were blocking all traffic (vehicles & foot traffic) to the pier and North Beach Monday. In addition, the City Council passed a resolution Monday night that would also make all parks with playground equipment, the dog park off limits until further notice. Also, following CDC guidelines all gatherings at public areas will be limited to 10 people or less.
The city tennis courts and Quail Creek Golf Course is also closed during this time and only open to members.
"When this is over and we are on the other side of the crisis -- I'd rather look back and say we went overboard and these precautions weren't necessary, which we are not going to say they are not necessary. Rather than look back and say I wish we would have these measures sooner," said Mayor Karin Wilson.
"We don't have a curfew right now -- I don't know any city in the state of Alabama that does our sidewalks are open, our stores are open -- as I believe they are in most places across the state of Alabama. So to start closing areas to walking -- how do you chose one area over another. So I think you would leave as many of those open as you could," said Council President Jack Burrell.
Meanwhile, South Beach will remain open. Expect Fairhope Police to enforce -- Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead said Fairhope's school resource officers are helping with patrols during this time.
