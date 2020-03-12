MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Next weekend's Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival has been canceled.
It has joined the growing number of events that have been impacted due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Festival leaders released a statement reading, "The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Foundation and Committee, along with the City of Fairhope, and the Eastern Shore Art Center, decided together that the health and safety of the community, guests, event patrons, artists volunteers, and staff are the very top priority."
