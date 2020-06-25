FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Effective immediately, Fairhope City Hall is closed to the public, officials announced Thursday.
According to city officials, the drive-through window remains open for customers to pay their bills.
They say at this time, customers to the Fairhope Public Utilities/Public Works building need to make an appointment to conduct business at that facility by calling 251-928-8003. All visitors to the building are required to wear a mask.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that a City Hall employee received a positive test for COVID-19. Officials say multiple individuals in attendance at the City Council meetings on Monday, June 22nd, 2020, have been or may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with third parties who have tested positive.
City officials say the measures are being taken with careful consideration of the health and well-being of our employees and citizens.
