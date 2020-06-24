FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) -- The City of Fairhope says people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a city council meeting and at city hall within the last week that comes as the city is canceling a Fourth of July celebration.

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson said the fireworks cancelation is out of an abundance of caution as cases are on the rise here.

“It was a big quality of life decision,” she said. “I’m sure I can speak for council too it was very hard to make.”

The cancelation of the Fourth of July celebration was announced just hours before Fairhope announced a city employee tested positive for COVID-19 and people may have been exposed if they have been to city hall in the last six days.

The city also says several people who went to Monday’s city council meeting have been or may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

“This proves that we are so far from out of the woods,” Wilson said.

Wilson says she has been pushing to cancel the fireworks for weeks and with a city employee testing positive it is just another reason to play it safe.

“We already know based on the information we have now that it is the right decision and that we do still have to take precautions,” she said.

A Fourth of July without fireworks in Fairhope yet another change to daily life because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would just like to trust that they’re making the best decision they can and if that means keeping people safe then I support them and we’ll celebrate in our own way,” said Molli Cunningham.

Following the recommendation of the CDC, the Fairhope City Safety Coordinator advises those in attendance at the meetings on June 22nd or individuals who have conducted business at City Hall since June 18th take the following precautions:

• Wear a mask and practice social distancing for the next 21 days (consecutive, not 21 work days) while they are at work.

• Ensure that individuals that may have been exposed via third party contact practice social distancing.

• Remote/telework is strongly advised when possible.

• If remote/telework is not possible or practical the individual should:

o Wear a mask,

o Work alone/practice social distancing, and

o Disinfect all contacted surface environments.

In the event that an individual starts to experience symptoms, he/she should:

• Immediately self-isolate,

• Contact their physician,

• Notify their supervisor, and

• Not return to work until they are medically clear by a physician.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms.