FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Fairhope has made decisions to alter certain city facilities out of "an abundance of caution and concern for the health of citizens," according to a city news release.
Beginning Saturday, the James P. Nix Center and the Fairhope Museum of History will be closed to visitors for the next two weeks. These facilities will undergo deep-cleaning measures during their closures.
For now, contractual events at the Fairhope Civic Center will go on at the discretion of the organizations who have contracted for the facility.
The Fairhope Recreation Center will close Saturday for three days of a deep cleaning. It will reopen Tuesday, March 17, with extra cleaning and disinfection measures taken daily.
City fields will remain open at this time, with games going on at the discretion of organizers.
Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, future games on city fields will be reevaluated with regard to the current recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The news release goes on to state, "The City stands by the current recommendations from ADPH. They advise the general public that the best way to avoid infection is to wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home if ill and practice social distancing strategies such as staying 6 feet apart from other individuals."
